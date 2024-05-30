Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,326 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.38% of Logitech International worth $56,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Logitech International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,285,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,223,000 after acquiring an additional 121,060 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,822,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 760,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,130,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Logitech International by 317.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,817,000 after buying an additional 415,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 469,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

In other news, CFO Charles D. Boynton acquired 1,225 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,555.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,225 shares in the company, valued at $99,555.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 3.0 %

LOGI traded up $2.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.10. The stock had a trading volume of 80,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,964. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $98.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.28.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Logitech International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Logitech International

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.