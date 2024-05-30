Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 383,263 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 383,263 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $62,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,755,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,047,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,060,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,586,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in AGCO by 3,115.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,678,000 after purchasing an additional 142,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 731,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,815 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGCO Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of AGCO stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $105.64. The stock had a trading volume of 19,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.29 and a 200 day moving average of $116.50. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32.
AGCO Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.83.
AGCO Profile
AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.
