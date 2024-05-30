Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the April 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Alpha Services and Trading Down 4.1 %

ALBKY stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,709. Alpha Services and has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

Alpha Services and Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Greece and internationally. The company provides various deposit products, including savings, current, time deposits, and other deposit products; mortgage, consumer, corporate, and business loans, as well as leasing products, factoring services, letters of guarantee, etc.; and insurance and bancassurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.