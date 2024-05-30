Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Sanders Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,558,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 813,428 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 7.4% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Alphabet worth $4,024,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 39,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in Alphabet by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 59,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 37,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $3.84 on Thursday, reaching $173.56. 17,344,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,709,627. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $179.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.14.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

