AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 120,976 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 116,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

AlTi Global Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $594.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.69.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

In other AlTi Global news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total value of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Tiedemann purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $279,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,220.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 181,417 shares of company stock worth $865,868 in the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AlTi Global by 213.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Articles

