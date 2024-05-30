Amar K. Goel Sells 2,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Amar K. Goel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26.
PubMatic Price Performance
PUBM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 294,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
