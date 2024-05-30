Amar K. Goel Sells 2,000 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Amar K. Goel sold 3,454 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $71,463.26.

PUBM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.28. 294,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,533. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 1.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.15.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

