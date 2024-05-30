Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price rose 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.85 and last traded at $181.62. Approximately 10,182,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 42,838,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.62.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,894 shares of company stock valued at $21,363,909 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,487,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $1,197,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,823,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 115,789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

