American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $24.04 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $26.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEO. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.