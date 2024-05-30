American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.99% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Shares of AEO opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 30,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 26,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $652,010.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,416.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,938 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

