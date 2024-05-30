American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in American Express were worth $53,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at $8,572,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

American Express stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.22. 2,324,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

