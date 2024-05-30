Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.4%

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.27. Approximately 406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.
Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Company Profile
The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.
