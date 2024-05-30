Analysts’ Downgrades for May 30th (AHI, APT, ATRI, AY, BANR, CATY, CAVA, CIEN, CMT, CNK)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 30th:

Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. UBS Group AG currently has $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $92.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $63.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $52.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $407.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $500.00.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $120.00 target price on the stock.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the stock.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

