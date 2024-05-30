Analysts’ Downgrades for May 30th (ALSN, AM, BITF, BMO, CHRW, FIVE, HSTM, INTC, MBUU, SFST)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 30th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.30 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3.25.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have C$129.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$133.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

UGE International (CVE:UGE) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a tender rating. They currently have C$2.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.00.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

