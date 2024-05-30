Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR):

5/17/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 265,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $211,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

