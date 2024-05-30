Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR):
- 5/17/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/25/2024 – Capricor Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.52. 265,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,285. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83. Capricor Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $175.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 4.06.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
