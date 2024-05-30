Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target at $14.42

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of GOOS opened at $14.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.04. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 19.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after buying an additional 812,174 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after buying an additional 529,177 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Canada Goose by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,543,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,991,000 after purchasing an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 21.1% in the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,759,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,791,000 after acquiring an additional 306,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,730,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after buying an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.