Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $65.92

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.92.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.6 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $59.85 on Friday. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The stock has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

