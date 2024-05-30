Analysts Set Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

SONO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $351,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,698.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,517. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Sonos by 376.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the first quarter worth $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $15.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 2.00. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

