Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 751.0 days.

Ansell Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ANSLF remained flat at $17.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, manufacturers, auto repair shops, chemical plants, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

