Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 751.0 days.
Ansell Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ANSLF remained flat at $17.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Ansell has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.
About Ansell
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ansell
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ansell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ansell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.