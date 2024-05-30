Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $36.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.15 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $5,412,474.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 943,657 shares of company stock worth $28,479,689. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 55.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,881,657 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,036,000 after buying an additional 2,814,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,352,000 after buying an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $35,734,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,840,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,380,000 after acquiring an additional 917,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,288,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.