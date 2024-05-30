Apollo Currency (APL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51.20

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $642,401.88 and $51.20 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00052623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00017444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.