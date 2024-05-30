Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $642,418.97 and approximately $51.22 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00053609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017861 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012552 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

