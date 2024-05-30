Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $245.00 at Tigress Financial

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Tigress Financial from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Tigress Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAPL. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.59.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL opened at $190.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.17. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total transaction of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $16,864,085.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,260,512.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,270 shares of company stock worth $46,511,696 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $33,912,466,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 14,395.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,700,395 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $136,119,470,000 after buying an additional 70,212,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,318,064,349 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $253,766,929,000 after acquiring an additional 18,067,216 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,026,492,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 23,076.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 9,240,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,584,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

