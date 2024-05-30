Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. Approximately 202,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,627,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

APLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.09.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of ($0.67) million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $597,233.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Therapeutics news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is AT-007 (also called govorestat) that has completed phase 3 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids, for treating enzyme sorbitol dehydrogenase, and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

