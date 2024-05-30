Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 3.7 %
Shares of ARBB stock traded up GBX 35.34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 982.84 ($12.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.12 million, a P/E ratio of 440.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.57.
About Arbuthnot Banking Group
