Arbuthnot Banking Group’s (ARBB) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Arbuthnot Banking Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of ARBB stock traded up GBX 35.34 ($0.45) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 982.84 ($12.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043. The stock has a market capitalization of £159.12 million, a P/E ratio of 440.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.94. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 840 ($10.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,150 ($14.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,017.57.

About Arbuthnot Banking Group

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through nine segments: Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

