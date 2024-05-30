Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.10

Shares of Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 17 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

Arcadis Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Arcadis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.7747 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Arcadis’s previous dividend of $0.69.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV offers design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets in The Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Places, Mobility, Resilience, and Intelligence segments. The company offers architectural and urbanism services; and asset management services, such as asset management strategy and planning, asset management decision making and operational optimization, life cycle planning and asset management systems, asset information/condition assessment, risk and review, organization and people, and asset management/O&M.

