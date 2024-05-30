Argus Lowers Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $225.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HSY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.56.

NYSE HSY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $193.61. 619,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,176. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.51 and a 200-day moving average of $192.46. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hershey has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $263.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.54, for a total transaction of $306,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,614,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

