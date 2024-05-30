Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Short Interest Update

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the April 30th total of 914,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ARIS shares. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

ARIS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.89. 212,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a market cap of $864.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.27.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aris Water Solutions news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,344.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 62,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $1,019,547.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,344.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda M. Brock sold 107,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $1,797,300.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,156,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $338,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 594,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.