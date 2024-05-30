Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,639.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $662,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.60. 1,619,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $288.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.77. The company has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

