Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 94.1% from the April 30th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance
ARRJF remained flat at $4.59 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $4.85.
Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Arjo AB (publ)
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.