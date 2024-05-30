Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of ARKR opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.44. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,874. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ark Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

