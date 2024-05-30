ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 1.1%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 117.77 and last traded at 119.30. Approximately 3,171,065 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,416,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at 120.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 93.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 114.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is 97.55.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ARM by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,346,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,065,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ARM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,194,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ARM by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,468,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,092,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

