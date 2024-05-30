Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Dividend of $0.46 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4559 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance
ARCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile
