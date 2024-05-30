Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Plans Dividend of $0.46 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4559 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Stock Performance

ARCM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day moving average is $100.16.

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

The Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (ARCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks to preserve capital and maximize income potential by investing in investment-grade, short-term debt securities. ARCM was launched on Mar 31, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

