Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.46 (BATS:ARCM)

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.4559 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of ARCM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.16.
Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF Company Profile
