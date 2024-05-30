Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

