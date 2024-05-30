Arweave (AR) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

Arweave (AR) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $272.70 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $43.99 or 0.00064209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,510.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $464.36 or 0.00677816 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00091062 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000282 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
