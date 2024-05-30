Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.21)-($0.19) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0-724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.40 million. Asana also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.09)-($0.08) EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,517,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22. Asana has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ASAN. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

