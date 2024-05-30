Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $719.0 million-$724.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $722.1 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to ($0.21)-($0.19) EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.42.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.13. 5,428,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,423. Asana has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $83,283.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 225,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,607.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.