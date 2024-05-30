Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a growth of 34.0% from the April 30th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 107.1 days.

Ashtead Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTF traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.01. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

