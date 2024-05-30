Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Lowers Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in International Paper by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 28,517 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in International Paper by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in International Paper by 643.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,749,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,328. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

