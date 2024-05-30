Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Shares Down 1.6%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.00. 301 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.77.

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

