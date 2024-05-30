Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a P/E ratio of -32.79 and a beta of 0.43. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Atlantic American’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.99%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.06% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

