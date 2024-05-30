Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.
Atlanticus Stock Performance
Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.
About Atlanticus
