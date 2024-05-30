Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.48.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

About Atlanticus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.