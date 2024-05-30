Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.66

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 145657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

