Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Acquired by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1,413.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,648 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $1,342,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,292 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,732,000 after buying an additional 10,886 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.94.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,788. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

