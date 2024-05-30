Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of ADSK traded down $8.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.93. 4,026,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,788. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.06. The stock has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $141,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,319,448. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.94.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

