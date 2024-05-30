Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Receives $128.22 Average Price Target from Analysts

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $126.00 on Friday. Autoliv has a one year low of $79.66 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.63.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.43%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

