Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $102.00. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Autoliv

Autoliv Price Performance

Autoliv stock opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.63. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $129.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Autoliv by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.