Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Shares Down 14.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 9,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.
Avacta Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.
About Avacta Group
Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.
