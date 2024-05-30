Avacta Group (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Shares Down 14.5%

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 9,255 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 190% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Avacta Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

About Avacta Group

(Get Free Report)

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.