Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stock Position Boosted by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 11.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $38,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 20,768 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,397,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 149,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 49,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,333. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $65.47.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

