Avestar Capital LLC Buys 146 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after buying an additional 743,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,235 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $838,455,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,556,000 after purchasing an additional 95,814 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 69.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,515,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,481,000 after purchasing an additional 623,277 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,880 shares of company stock valued at $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $7.26 on Thursday, hitting $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,113. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.90. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

